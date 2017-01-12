UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 12 (Reuters) -
* India's Tata Sons chairman designate n. Chandrasekaran says will be my endeavour to help progress the group with the ethos, ethics and values that the group has been built on
* India's Tata Sons chairman designate N. Chandrasekaran says aware that this role comes with huge responsibilities (Reporting By Suvashree Dey Choudhury)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources