Feb 13 India's Infosys CEO Vishal Sikka says:

* One area of disappointment has been consulting business and an area the company is squarely focused on

* Company seeing good momentum in the Panaya, Skava & Noah businesses it has acquired

* Huge number of jobs in IT services sector will be lost to automation in coming years

* Relationship with the founders is "wonderful"

* Meets with N. Murthy five to six times a year

* "Drama" going on in the media is "distracting"

* On buybacks: board from time to time will consider capital allocation policies

* Will look at business needs and acquisition needs and decide on buybacks accordingly Further company coverage: (Reporting By Euan Rocha)