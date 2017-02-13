Feb 13 India's Infosys CEO Vishal
Sikka says:
* One area of disappointment has been consulting business
and an area the company is squarely focused on
* Company seeing good momentum in the Panaya, Skava & Noah
businesses it has acquired
* Huge number of jobs in IT services sector will be lost to
automation in coming years
* Relationship with the founders is "wonderful"
* Meets with N. Murthy five to six times a year
* "Drama" going on in the media is "distracting"
* On buybacks: board from time to time will consider capital
allocation policies
* Will look at business needs and acquisition needs and
decide on buybacks accordingly
Further company coverage:
(Reporting By Euan Rocha)