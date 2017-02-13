Feb 13 India's Idea Cellular exec
says:
* With arrival of the new entrant, Indian telecom sector
will consolidate
* Hopeful that data revenues will increase as subscribers
migrate from voice to data
* Looking to refinance higher cost borrowings on our balance
sheet
* Taking longer to bring customers to use paid 4G services
due to free offering from new entrants
* New entrant's growth has peaked and has slowed down from
November
* Working on cost optimisation on network front to reduce
OPEX cost
* Discussing a long-term deal with Vodafone, need to tread a
very cautious path while signing these agreements
* Open to monetising both our own towers as also our stake
in Indus towers
(Reporting By Promit Mukherjee and Swati Bhat)