CORRECTED-BRIEF-IndusInd Bank exec: substantially provided for borrowers being taken to insolvency

(Corrects spelling of CEO's name in first line to Romesh from Ramesh)
July 11 (Reuters) - India's Indusind Bank CEO Romesh Sobti says:
* Has reversed provision made for Jaiprakash Associates in March quarter
* No impact of 1.22 billion rupee provision reversal on June quarter net profit
* Has 500 million rupee exposure to 3 accounts being taken to insolvency proceedings
* Has substantially provided for the three accounts
* RBI has asked banks to provide for companies being taken to insolvency over Q2, Q3 and Q4 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Devidutta Tripathy)