March 5 Arrowhead Research Corp

* Acquires Novartis' entire RNAi research and development portfolio

* Earlier paid Novartis $7 million in cash

* To provide additional payment of $3 million in cash, $25 million in common stock within 30 days

* Novartis eligible to receive milestones, single digit royalties on sales of future products related to agreement

* Acquisition includes assignment of patents owned by Novartis related to RNAi Therapeutics

* Deal also includes an exclusive license in RNAi field to other patents owned by Novartis, assignment of third party license