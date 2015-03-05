INSIGHT-All drill, no frack: U.S. shale leaves thousands of wells unfinished
* Oil price rise could bring rapid surge from incomplete wells
March 5 Arrowhead Research Corp
* Acquires Novartis' entire RNAi research and development portfolio
* Earlier paid Novartis $7 million in cash
* To provide additional payment of $3 million in cash, $25 million in common stock within 30 days
* Novartis eligible to receive milestones, single digit royalties on sales of future products related to agreement
* Acquisition includes assignment of patents owned by Novartis related to RNAi Therapeutics
* Deal also includes an exclusive license in RNAi field to other patents owned by Novartis, assignment of third party license Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Oil price rise could bring rapid surge from incomplete wells
* Carlyle Group acquires significant minority stake in Delhivery