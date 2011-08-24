ABUJA Aug 24 There was broad agreement on ending fuel subsidies in Nigeria but no timeframe has been set for this yet, Finance Minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said on Wednesday.

"There has been a lot of debate on fuel subsidies and we have all resolved that (removing it) is a good direction to go on. You have to leave it to us to decide when it is prudent to do so," she told reporters.

Okonjo-Iweala, who was sworn in as the country's new finance minister last week, also said Nigeria's budget process had to be changed.

"We need to change the budget process in this country. We can't bring a budget and then have reservations that go back and forth. The executive has its responsibility and I hope the lawmakers will also take responsibility. By 2013 we will have a much saner budget process".

