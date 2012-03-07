JOHANNESBURG, March 7 Business confidence
in the South African economy improved to 99.5 index points in
February, the highest level on the business confidence index
since June 2011, the South African Chamber of Commerce and
Industry said on Wednesday.
The February increase, from 97.1 in January, could mark the
start of improved economic prospects "if the policy and labour
environments become more conducive to such improvements," the
business grouping said.
While SACCI gave a nod to Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan's
infrastructure expenditure plans outlined in the budget, it
warned continued strikes at platinum mines and higher oil prices
were weighing on confidence.
(Reporting by Xola Potelwa)