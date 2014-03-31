UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
JOHANNESBURG, March 31 Growth in credit demand from South Africa's private sector quickened to 8.67 percent year-on-year in February from 8.16 percent in January, data from the Reserve Bank showed on Monday.
However, expansion in the broadly defined M3 measure of money supply slowed to 5.93 percent from 6.41 percent the previous month. (Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by Ed Cropley)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources