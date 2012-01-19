BRIEF-China SCE Property posts contracted sales of about RMB1.85 bln in Jan
* Jan contracted sales amount of approximately RMB1.85 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
JAKARTA Jan 19 Indonesia saw foreign direct investment rise 25.2 percent in the fourth quarter of 2011 to another record of 175.3 trillion rupiah ($19.38 billion), the country's investment board said on Thursday.
($1 = 9,047.5 rupiah) (Reporting by Aditya Suharmoko, Adriana Nina Kusuma and Rieka Rahadiana)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Flexi ABS Trust 2017-1 https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/894124 SYDNEY, February 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned expected ratings to Flexi ABS Trust 2017-1's asset-backed floating-rate notes. The issuance consists of notes backed by small-balance unsecured consumer loans originated by Certegy Ezi-Pay Pty Ltd (Certegy) whose ultimate parent is FlexiGroup Limited (FlexiGroup). The ratings are a
* Says it appointed Ahn Tae Hwan as acting co-CEO of the company, effective Feb. 10