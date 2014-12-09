Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
JAKARTA Dec 9 Indonesia's central bank governor said it is always in the forex market to guard against rupiah volatility, but it was not targeting a specific level for the currency, which has fallen to its weakest since 2008.
"Bank Indonesia is always in the market, but the main purpose is to guard against volatility, not aiming for a certain level (for the rupiah)," Governor Agus Martowardojo told reporters in Jakarta on Tuesday.
"We have to understand that the regional (currencies) are weakening," he said.
The spot rupiah was trading at 12,355 against the US dollar at 0350 GMT. At that level, it was 0.06 percent weaker for the day and down 1.6 percent this year. (Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 18 Itau Unibanco Holding SA
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 The United States remains committed to free trade but wants to re-examine some trade deals and correct their excesses, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Saturday after G20 finance chiefs backtracked on past commitments about trade.