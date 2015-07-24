Indonesia's Financial Services Authority:

* Issues on Friday 35 policies aimed at stimulating the economy

* Says rules cover the banking, capital market, non-bank financial industry, as well as consumer education and protection

* Rules include developing the repurchase agreements market and encouraging small and medium businesses to pursue initial public offerings (Reporting by Cindy Silviana; Writing by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)