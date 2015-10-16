UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 16 Indonesian mobile telephone retailer PT Trikomsel Oke Tbk says:
* Indonesian ratings agency PT Pemeringkat Efek Indonesia (Pefindo) has cut its corporate rating to 'BB+' indicating 'creditwatch with negative implication' from 'BBB' indicating a stable outlook.
* The change in rating was due to rising funding risk after Trikomsel announced a debt restructuring plan. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata. Editing by Jane Merriman)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.