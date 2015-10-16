Oct 16 Indonesian mobile telephone retailer PT Trikomsel Oke Tbk says:

* Indonesian ratings agency PT Pemeringkat Efek Indonesia (Pefindo) has cut its corporate rating to 'BB+' indicating 'creditwatch with negative implication' from 'BBB' indicating a stable outlook.

* The change in rating was due to rising funding risk after Trikomsel announced a debt restructuring plan. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata. Editing by Jane Merriman)