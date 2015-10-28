BRIEF-CITIC Securities to pay A share and H share annual dividend for FY 2016
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend as 3.50 yuan(pre-tax)/10 shares to shareholders of both A share and H share for FY 2016
Oct 28 Indonesia's biggest bank by market value, PT Bank Central Asia Tbk, says in a press briefing:
* Net profit for nine months ended September 13.4 trillion rupiah ($994.80 million) versus 12.2 trillion rupiah a year ago ($1 = 13,470.00 rupiah) (Reporting by Cindy Silviana; Writing by Eveline Danubrata)
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend as 3.50 yuan(pre-tax)/10 shares to shareholders of both A share and H share for FY 2016
FRANKFURT/AMSTERDAM, March 23 VolkerWessels, the largest Dutch construction company, is preparing a stock market listing which may value the family-owned business at more than 2 billion euros ($2.15 billion) including debt, people close to the matter said.