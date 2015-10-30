UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 30 Indonesian cigarette maker PT Gudang Garam Tbk says in a stock exchange filing:
* Net profit for the nine months ended September 4.1 trillion rupiah ($299.8 million) versus 4.0 trillion rupiah a year ago ($1 = 13,675.00 rupiah) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.