Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 1 Indonesian telecommunication operator PT Xl Axiata Tbk says in a filing to the Jakarta stock exchange:
* Plans to do a rights issue this year
* To sell up to 2.75 billion shares to pay U.S. dollar debt Source text for Eikon: (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order