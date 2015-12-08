Dec 8 Mike Brown, regional manager for Asia Pacific at U.S. ride sharing technology provider Uber, told Reuters in an email:

* The company already has presence in three cities in Indonesia - Bali, Bandung and Jakarta - and expects to expand to "many more" cities in the country next year

* It also expects to grow the number of drivers from more than 12,000 currently to 100,000 by 2017 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)