BRIEF-Aurobindo Pharma gets FDA nod for generic drug to treat HIV-1 infection
* Says Aurobindo Pharma receives USFDA approval for generic Epzicom tablets
Dec 8 Mike Brown, regional manager for Asia Pacific at U.S. ride sharing technology provider Uber, told Reuters in an email:
* The company already has presence in three cities in Indonesia - Bali, Bandung and Jakarta - and expects to expand to "many more" cities in the country next year
* It also expects to grow the number of drivers from more than 12,000 currently to 100,000 by 2017 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)
* Says Aurobindo Pharma receives USFDA approval for generic Epzicom tablets
TOKYO, March 30 Toshiba Corp's shareholders on Thursday approved a proposal to split off the Japanese company's NAND flash memory unit, paving the way for the sale of most of its prized business.