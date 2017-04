(Corrects timeframe for the bond issue)

JAKARTA Jan 21 State lender PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia Tbk plans to issue 4.65 trillion rupiah ($335.5 million) worth of bonds in early 2016, the bank said in a stock market filing late on Wednesday.

The bonds are the second tranche to be issued by the bank, which is aiming to issue a total of 12 trillion rupiah in stages between 2015 and 2017. ($1 = 13,860 rupiah) (Reporting by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)