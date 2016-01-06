Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 6 Indonesian telecommunication firm PT XL Axiata Tbk Chief Financial Officer Mohamed Adlan bin Ahmad Tajudin told Reuters by phone:
* Plans to sell 2,000-2,500 telco towers Further company coverage: (Reporting by Cindy Silviana; Writing by Eveline Danubrata)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order