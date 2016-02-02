Feb 2 Indonesian telecommunication operator PT XL Axiata Tbk Chief Financial Officer Mohamed Adlan bin Ahmad Tajudin told reporters:

* Expects to raise as much as $500 million in a rights offer

* Hopes to finalise the sale of some of its telco towers in the first half of 2016 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Cindy Silviana; Writing by Eveline Danubrata)