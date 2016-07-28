UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 28 Indonesian car distribution-to-plantations conglomerate PT Astra International Tbk says in a stock exchange filing:
* First-half net profit 7.12 trillion rupiah ($543.5 million) versus 8.05 trillion rupiah a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 13,100.00 rupiah) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata and Cindy Silviana)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources