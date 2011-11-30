* Codelco says sees tight supply/demand dynamic in 2012

* Codelco CEO: sales volumes for next year have not fallen

* Codelco says has had no contact with Anglo in option spat

SANTIAGO, Nov 30 The world's No.1 copper producer, Chile's Codelco, sees a tight supply-and-demand dynamic for the metal next year and prices should remain "at good levels", CEO Diego Hernandez said on Wednesday.

"Supply and demand for the coming year are seen as fairly tight, which suggests prices should be at good levels," Hernandez told reporters.

"We've finished the sales campaign in Asia and Europe... selling normal quantities. We haven't noted a decrease in volumes."

Rodrigo Toro, state copper giant Codelco's vice president for sales, on Tuesday said Asian clients are the only buyers who have asked for more copper, but added that Codelco had no more to sell. [nN1E7AS1DO]

Codelco is having one of its best production years ever, and will beat its 1.7 million tonne output target for 2011, Chairman Gerardo Jofre told Reuters last week.

Hernandez added that Codelco had not had negotiations with global miner Anglo American (AAL.L) amid a legal spat over a disputed asset option, but said he was "always optimistic".

Codelco said on Monday it was unlikely to reach an agreement with Anglo American over a disputed stake option before January, raising the specter of a legal battle.

Anglo shocked Codelco and investors this month when it sold a 24.5-percent stake in its southern Chilean copper properties to Japan's Mitsubishi Corp (8058.T) for $5.4 billion, undermining an option Codelco had to buy a 49 percent stake.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 rose sharply to over $7,800 a tonne on Wednesday after central banks around the world announced coordinated global action to provide liquidity to the financial system, and the release of better-than-expected job data from the United States. [ID:nL5E7MU3VB]

