Nov 30 Refiner Marathon Petroleum (MPC.N) is revving up its use of shale oil supplies from Texas to Ohio, making it one of the most aggressive refiners to tap into the boom in domestic output.

The Findlay, Ohio-based independent refiner, which split from parent Marathon Oil Corp (MRO.N) on June 30, said on Tuesday it had become the first U.S. refiner to process crude from the Utica shale of eastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania at its 78,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery in Canton, Ohio.

Some 250 barrels of crude was trucked to the refinery, chief executive Gary Heminger told reporters during the company’s first analyst day meeting in New York.

Executives also said they expect to run the 76,000 bpd Texas City, Texas, refinery exclusively on domestic crude from nearby Eagle Ford shale oil fields by early 2013. The feedstock will be a mix of Eagle Ford crude and other crude mixed in from south Texas hubs referred to as Gulf Coast Light mix, according to Mike Palmer at Marathon.

The Texas City refinery, which receives inland crude solely on Genesis pipeline at present, will be able to take advantage of Enterprise Products Partners (EPD.N) planned 350,000 bpd Sealy to Houston line, the company said.

Marathon, which has the largest refining capacity in the Midwest, is among U.S. refiners benefitting most from the unconventional oil boom. It has been processing crude from the Bakken shale play in North Dakota and Montana at nearby plants.

FIRST TO UTICA

Marathon had previously announced its plans to be the top go-to buyer for producers seeking to sell their oil from the Utica shale, which so far is producing only minute quantities of crude.

“It’s very, very small but it’s from a production well that just came on and we’ll continue to buy from that producer,” Michael Palmer senior vice president of supply, distribution and planning added.

Marathon has a temporary truck rack at the Ohio refinery that can receive 1,000 barrels of crude a day and plans to have up to 12,000 bpd of unloading capacity there by the end of the second quarter next year.

Another nearby refinery, the 212,000 bpd plant in Catlettsburg, Kentucky, currently has a permanent truck rack that can receive 18,000 bpd and is slated to start receiving Utica shale oil soon.

CEO Heminger said during the analyst day presentation that he expects Utica shale oil to be priced against U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate, which is trading at a significant discount against European Brent.

However, Heminger added, the cost of transporting Utica shale crude to nearby refineries on trucks will escalate, possibly pulling prices higher.

The company also announced future plans to move to pipeline transport of Utica crude to its nearby refineries.

The Utica shale crude is expected to back out Light Louisiana crude and other light-sweet crudes at both refineries.

Marathon also expects to reach an agreement on additional pipeline supply to the Texas City refinery. The added capacity will focus on transporting Eagle Ford crude from Houston to Texas city, where there is a supply constraint.

CEO Heminger declined to provide further information on the deal.

Magellan Midstream Partners is expanding its crude oil pipeline distribution in the region to get eagle Ford crude to Houston and Texas City area refineries.

