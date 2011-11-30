* Codelco move paves way to sue Mitsubishi

SANTIAGO, Nov 30 Chile's state copper giant Codelco said on Wednesday it had started legal action against Mitsubishi Corp (8058.T) to enable it to cancel the Japanese company's purchase of a disputed stake in Anglo American's (AAL.L) southern Chilean properties.

Codelco said it wanted Mitsubishi to show the details of the contract it signed with global miner Anglo American, and so pave the way for a lawsuit that would seek to cancel the $5.4 billion sale and seek damages.

Codelco's move will likely heighten tensions in the dispute over the coveted assets, which threatens to plunge the sides into a protracted legal battle.

"The state mining company has begun the first legal actions against the Japanese company," Codelco, the world's top copper producer, said in a statement.

"A lawsuit would aim to obtain the absolute nullification of the supposed stake transaction ... and damages incurred."

Anglo shocked Codelco and investors earlier in November when it sold a 24.5 percent stake in its southern Chilean copper properties to Mitsubishi, undermining an option Codelco had to buy a 49 percent stake.

Codelco on Monday said an extra-judicial deal with Anglo was unlikely to be reached before January, when the state copper giant has a window to exercise its stake option in the key assets. Those include the flagship Los Bronces mine, El Soldado mine, the Chagres smelter and Los Sulfatos and San Enrique Monolito exploration projects.

A Chilean court has already blocked Anglo from selling further stakes in its Anglo American Sur unit after Codelco filed an appeal.

Anglo on Wednesday filed a response to the Chilean appeals court, accusing Codelco and the Chilean government of "an orchestrated campaign" to block the London-listed miner from exercising rights recognized by Chilean law and the contract.

Anglo said they were creating an artificial dispute based on their interpretation of the contract.

Codelco said it was studying Anglo's statement and would outline the firm's next steps in the coming days.

