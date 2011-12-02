TORONTO Dec 2 Royal Bank of Canada's (RY.TO) fourth-quarter profit from continuing operations rose 19 percent due to strong growth in mortgages and business loans, the company said on Friday.

Canada's largest bank earned C$1.63 billion ($1.60 billion) or C$1.09 a share, in the quarter ended Oct. 31. That compared with a year-before profit of C$1.37 million, or 91 Canadian cents a share. On a net basis, profit rose 43 percent year-over-year to C$1.6 billion.

Excluding items, the bank earned C$1.11 a share, it said. Analysts had expected, on average, a profit of 98 Canadian cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

($1 = 1.02 Canadian dollars)

