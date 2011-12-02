TORONTO Dec 2 Canada is reviewing a policy that restricts foreign ownership of uranium mines, but there has been no decision on revising those rules at this time, Natural Resources Minister Joe Oliver said on Friday.

"We've been looking at it, but I can't say that there's been any decision on it at this point," Oliver told a Reuters editorial board in Toronto.

(Reporting By Julie Gordon; Editing by Peter Galloway)

