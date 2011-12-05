* Expects '12 oper earnings to grow up to 7 pct

* 2011 outlook below expectations

Dec 5 MetLife expects operating earnings to rise as much as 7 percent in 2012, the largest life insurer in the United States said on Monday, though its 2011 forecast was below expectations.

MetLife (MET.N) expects 2011 operating earnings of $5.2 billion to $5.3 billion, or $4.83 to $4.93 per share; and 2012 operating earnings of $5.1 billion to $5.6 billion, or $4.80 to $5.20 per share.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S on average expected operating earnings of $4.95 per share in 2011 and $5.10 per share in 2012.

