* Doubles sales staff in emerging markets
* Adds leasing products to entice customers
* Launched CRJ-1000 to take on Embraer 190
* Aircraft sales, financing environment still tough
Dec 6 Bombardier Inc (BBDb.TO) has taken
steps to address this year's slump in orders for its regional
jets, putting it on a stronger footing to deal with a still
tough sales environment, the head of its aerospace unit said on
Tuesday.
Bombardier recently announced cuts to both its CRJ regional
plane production and its Q400 turboprop output as order books
thin and competitors Brazil's Embraer (EMBR3.SA) and French
turboprop manufacturer ATR continue to win customers.
"It is a concern of mine. We haven't done well this year,"
Bombardier Aerospace President and Chief Operating Officer Guy
Hachey said at an investor day conference in New York.
Hachey said three main factors were behind Bombardier's poor
order performance: its lower penetration into emerging markets,
which are growing at a faster pace than the company's
traditional markets in the United States and Europe; a dearth of
leasing options for customers; and the lack of a competing
aircraft to Embraer's 100-seater plane, the Embraer 190.
The company has tried to address all three shortcomings.
"In the last nine months we have doubled our sales force in
commercial aircraft... All of this has been in emerging
markets," Hachey said. "We have also dedicated resources to
developing lessors and operating leases... We now have operating
leases that we can offer with our products in those regions
where people are maybe not buying."
Bombardier late last year launched the CRJ-1000, its biggest
regional plane to date, to compete with the Embraer 190.
"Right now, when I look at our pipeline of opportunities for
commercial aircraft... it's in the best shape it's been in the
past six years," Hachey said.
That said, the weaker economic environment means it remains
difficult to convert negotiations and tentative agreements into
firm orders as customers are "very skittish" and financing "is
difficult to get", he said.
Bombardier will update delivery guidance for commercial
aircraft early next year, Hachey said.
Hachey, repeating comments made by Bombardier's Chief
Executive Pierre Beaudoin last week, said the company's all-new
C-Series jet is on track to enter into service late in 2013.
In a sector where chronic delays on developing of new-design
planes are not unusual, a number of market analysts have started
questioning if Bombardier can finish the project, its biggest
plane yet, in two years.
(Reporting By Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; editing by Janet
Guttsman)
