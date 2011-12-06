* New model based on global platform

* Incoming rivals force major carmakers to renew lineups

* Ford investing $4.5 bln in Brazil from 2011 to 2015

SAO PAULO, Dec 6 The Brazilian unit of Ford Motor Co (F.N) plans to invest 800 million reais ($445.68 million) to produce a new model in the country based on one of the carmaker's global platforms as it standardizes international production methods.

Ford plans to launch three more models in 2012 based on global platforms as the company shifts 100 percent of its production in Brazil to international production methods by 2015, the carmaker said in a statement on Tuesday.

The investment is the latest from Brazil's major automakers as they renew their lineups to prepare for an onslaught of newer Asian brands ramping up production in the world's fourth-largest car market. [ID:nN1E7B10CO]

Brazil is a key growth market for Italy's Fiat SpA FIA.MI, Germany's Volkswagen AG (VOWG_p.DE) and U.S.-based General Motors Co (GM.N) and Ford, but they have seen their market share slip as new competitors arrived in recent years.

Automaker association Anfavea has forecast investment in local production totaling near $20 billion through 2014. Ford said it planned to invest $4.5 billion in Brazil between 2011 and 2015.

Shares of Ford were flat on Tuesday at $11.11.

($1 = 1.795 Brazilian reais)

(Reporting By Brad Haynes; Editing by Gary Hill)

((brad.c.haynes@thomsonreuters.com)(+55 11 5644 7725)(Reuters Messaging: brad.c.haynes.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: FORD BRAZIL/

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.