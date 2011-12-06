(Repeats without change to text or headline)

* Mexico same-store sales up 12.6 pct in November

* Total Mexico, Central America sales up 21.2 pct

* Central America same-store sales down 0.3 pct

MEXICO CITY, Dec 6 Wal-Mart de Mexico WALMEXV.MX said on Tuesday sales at its Mexico stores open for at least a year rose in November from a year ago.

The retailer, known locally as Walmex, said sales at stores in Mexico open at least a year rose 12.6 percent from November a year earlier.

That jump was higher than analysts expected. A Reuters survey had pointed to a 10 percent increase in same-store sales from November last year.

Mexico sales were bolstered by a government-backed effort to promote spending over a long weekend, including paying government workers part of their year-end bonus early. [ID:nN1E7AK0RZ]

Sales at stores in Central America open at least a year fell 0.3 percent. Total sales at Walmex's Central American unit, which it acquired in March 2010, rose only 4.9 percent in total, excluding exchange rate fluctuations.

Walmex is expanding its "everyday low prices" program to its stores in Central America in an effort to boost sales, executives said on the company's third-quarter call with analysts. [ID:nN1E79G1U6]

The retailer, controlled by U.S. company Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT.N), is also opening new stores. It opened 72 stores in Mexico and 20 in Central America in November.

Including revenue from those new stores, sales at Walmex units in Mexico and Central America rose 21.2 percent in November, the company said.

(Reporting by Elinor Comlay and Gabriela Lopez; editing by Carol Bishopric, Gary Hill)

