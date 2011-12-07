(Adds background on investor interest in Colombia)

SANTIAGO, Dec 6 Chile's CorpBanca COB.SN said on Tuesday it struck an agreement to buy Banco Santander Colombia for $1.225 billion, as Spain's Santander moves to sell assets in Latin America to help shore up its finances at home.

CorpBanca and its parent company CorpGroup said they will buy Santander's banking affiliate as well as its other units in Colombia. If the deal goes through, it will be the biggest acquisition abroad by a Chilean financial institution.

"The operation is scheduled to take place during the first half of 2012," CorpBanca told Chilean regulators in a statement.

Santander (SAN.MC) is Spain's biggest bank. Last month, the bank announced it would sell a 7.8 percent stake in Santander Chile STG.SN, worth about $1 billion, to boost core capital. [ID:nN1E7AL0E3]

The stake sale is scheduled for Wednesday.

Santander has been boosting capital over the last couple of months to reach its goal of 10 percent core Tier 1 capital by June 30.

While global regulators are asking banks to hold a minimum of 7 percent capital from 2013, the European Banking Authority has insisted that European banks go a step further and bolster their core Tier 1 capital ratio to 9 percent by mid-2012.

European governments want to make sure that banks in their region can cope with another round of writedowns of European debt amid euro zone financial turbulence, since the institutions in Europe are by far the top creditors of euro governments.

Chile's CorpGroup conglomerate, led by businessman Alvaro Saieh, has units in banking, retail and communications.

Spain's banks like those of the rest of Europe have been drawn into the euro zone's debt crisis, which has pushed sovereign borrowing costs to almost unaffordable levels. [ID:nL5E7N50PR]

At a summit on Thursday and Friday, France and Germany are expected to try to restore market confidence by forcing changes to EU rules to impose mandatory penalties on countries that exceed deficit targets. [ID:nL1E7N64YN]

Colombia, meanwhile, has become a darling of international investors as government troops push drug-running rebels deep into the jungles, opening wide areas of the country that had long been controlled by the leftist guerrillas.

Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO)(BNS.N) agreed last month to pay about $1 billion in cash and stock for a majority stake in Colombia's unlisted Banco Colpatria. [ID:nL3E7LK2FG

