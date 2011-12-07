* Auto production up 3.4 pct in Nov from Oct

SAO PAULO, Dec 7 Automobile production in Brazil extended a slow recovery in November from a September plunge, while sales surged back to near this year's highs, pointing to a drawdown of high inventories that have been troubling the industry.

Automobile production in Brazil BRAOPM=ECI rose 3.4 percent in November from October and sales BRASLM=ECI increased 14.6 percent, the national automakers' association said on Wednesday.

The recovering production followed a 1.7 percent increase the month before, but output of about 274,500 new cars and trucks last month remains suppressed since a 20 percent plunge in September, when factories throttled back production due to rising inventories. [ID:nN1E7840WP]

Meanwhile sales bounced back to nearly 321,600 vehicles after a 10 percent drop in October, nearing an August high as the industry's traditional year-end surge began to materialize .

The country of 190 million, whose middle class has grown 25 percent in the past decade, is a key market for the world's top automakers, such as Italy's Fiat SpA FIA.MI, Germany's Volkswagen AG (VOWG_p.DE) and U.S.-based General Motors Co (GM.N) and Ford Motor Co (F.N).

But market share for those big four carmakers has slid in recent years as Asian manufacturers have stepped up imports and local production. [ID:nN1E7B10CO]

Fiat retained the top spot in Brazil's auto market in November, selling 66,278 vehicles, a 16 percent increase from October. Volkswagen was second with sales of 60,654 cars and trucks for a rise of 13 percent.

GM sold 56,929 vehicles, a 14 percent jump from October, while Ford sales rose 19 percent to 27,056 cars and trucks.

