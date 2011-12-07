* Merrill Lynch fined $350,000, does not admit to charges

* CFTC cites faulty position-limits monitoring system

Dec 7 Bank of America's Merrill Lynch agreed to pay $350,000 after regulators accused its commodities division of holding cotton futures contracts that exceeded legal limits, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said Wednesday.

Merrill Lynch Commodities settled without admitting to or denying the charges of violating limits on speculative positions between Jan. 31 and Feb. 3, the CFTC said on Wednesday.

The CFTC, which is ironing out an expansion of position limits rules called for by the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial reform law, has ramped up enforcement of its existing rules in the last year. Total enforcement actions surged 74 percent in fiscal year 2011. [ID:nN1E7941AW]

The regulator said Merrill Lynch held positions that exceeded limits for cotton due to a deficiency in its position limit monitoring system, which failed to alert a trader that cotton positions were above the legal limit.

