BRASILIA, Dec 7 Brazil exported 2.7 million 60-kg bags of green coffee in November, nearly 8 percent less than in the same month of 2010, the Council of Green Coffee Exporters, Cecafe, said on Wednesday.

Brazil's 2011 harvest was smaller than last year's on account of a biennial cycle that causes output to rise and fall from one year to the next.

November's exports were the year's second highest after October when shipments surged to 3.1 million bags.

Brazil's coffee producers have been driving a harder bargain this year due to the increased demand for higher quality coffee grades. Global supplies of fine coffees have lagged demand growth and kept prices above $2 per lb since mid 2010.

NOV EXPORTS (60-KG BAGS)

ROBUSTA ARABICA GREEN SOLUBLE TOTAL REVENUE

VOLUME USD NOV-11 145,724 2,563,582 2,709,306 284,207 2,993,513 834,993 NOV-10 96,502 2,835,750 2,932,252 243,619 3,175,871 620,452

