* Planemaker consulting with clients for specifications
* Maintaining sales pace of current E-Jets a challenge
* Crisis closes off European financing for aircraft
By Cesar Bianconi
SAO PAULO, Dec 8 Embraer, the world's
third-largest commercial planemaker, will present plans to
re-engine its lineup of regional aircraft to its board of
directors at the end of next year, a top executive told Reuters,
prolonging the wait for airlines eager to fly more fuel
efficient E-Jets.
Embraer expects to have the business plan for a new engine
ready a year from now, so “the official go-ahead will only come
at the end of 2012," Paulo Cesar de Souza e Silva, the
planemaker’s executive vice president for commercial aviation,
said in an interview late on Wednesday.
The first firm orders for the next generation of planes may
therefore have to wait until 2013 and deliveries for the new
E-Jets may begin only in 2018, a full 14 years after the first
generation planes were delivered.
The reward for airlines' wait will be at least a 15 percent
improvement in fuel efficiency and the possibility of a
longer-bodied version of the Embraer 195, expanding maximum
capacity to 132 passengers from the current 122 seats.
"We have to understand exactly what the clients are going to
want. Are we going to re-engine two, three or four models? Are
we going to change the wings? It's a little early to be talking
about costs," Silva said.
Embraer’s approach signals its confidence in the current
family of regional E-Jets, which have accumulated over a
thousand firm orders since they were launched in 1999 but are
now facing mounting competition from upstart rivals from China,
Russia and Japan.
A new engine for the jets also reflects Embraer's decision
to back away from directly challenging industry giants Airbus
EAD.PA and Boeing (BA.N) with a new family of larger
commercial planes in the 130 to 160 passenger segment.
Both rivals announced recently that they would install new
engines in their best-selling A320 and 737, tightening their
grip on the market.
Embraer Chief Executive Frederico Fleury Curado said on a
third-quarter earnings call last month that the company saw
little room to enter the larger commercial aviation segment
defended by Airbus and Boeing.
Embraer's press office confirmed the following week that
Embraer was looking to develop a new engine for its E-Jets at a
cost in the range of $2 billion.
Common shares of Embraer (EMBR3.SA) fell 1.7 percent to
11.09 reais on Wednesday in Sao Paulo trading. The company’s
U.S. traded stock (ERJ.N) edged higher 0.6 percent and closed at
$25.20 in New York.
SALES CHALLENGE
With a new generation of E-Jets on the horizon, Silva
recognized that it “is a challenge” to maintain the pace of 100
commercial aircraft deliveries per year, as clients may hold off
contracts for upcoming models.
Embraer will continue with its strategy of “investing in
performance and developing a new interior” to keep the E-Jets
“up-to-date and competitive in order to minimize that risk."
Embraer's goal for commercial airplane deliveries of 102
aircraft this year could be exceeded by "perhaps two or three
planes," and next year's target for deliveries may be “a little
more" than this year, according to Silva.
The European sovereign debt crisis, which is forcing dozens
of private-sector lenders there to retreat from riskier lending
markets, has reduced the availability of financing for new
aircraft sales, he said.
Like in 2008, when the collapse of Lehman Brothers Inc froze
capital markets and dried up private lending, airlines and
leasing companies will depend on state-backed export credit
agencies for funding for airplane purchases, he added.
For next year at least, Silva said Embraer is
well-positioned, with financing already lined up for nearly 70
percent of planned deliveries in 2012.
“There were banks in Europe financing planes and ships that
are no longer in the market because of the crisis. French,
German and English banks ... That's the source of a lot of
concern," he said.
(Reporting by Cesar Bianconi; Writing by Brad Haynes, editing
by Dave Zimmerman)
((brad.c.haynes@thomsonreuters.com)(+55 11 5644 7725)(Reuters
Messaging: brad.c.haynes.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
Keywords: EMBRAER/
(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of
Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is
expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters
and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of
the Reuters group of companies around the world.