* SocGen bought Sempra operations less than a year ago

* Stamford office will be shut, about 140 laid off

* Sempra survived Enron bankruptcy

By Jeanine Prezioso

NEW YORK, Dec 8 French bank Societe Generale (SOGN.PA), stung by the European debt crisis, is quitting the North American physical power and gas markets less than a year after buying core parts of the former Sempra's trading operation.

The decision to quit the trade, shut the Stamford, Connecticut office and lay off most of the 140 or so employees brings an abrupt end to the two-decade legacy built around U.S. power and commodities firm Sempra, the only big U.S. merchant trader to weather the Enron storm and the 2008 financial crisis.

Societe Generale, like other European banks, came under growing pressure to raise capital and shed dollar costs as the crisis intensified. It is cutting a total 700 jobs in the United States and Asia as it pulls back dollar lending, sources told Reuters last week.

Last month, the largest French bank, BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA), shut its Houston commodities office and laid out plans to lay off nearly 1,400 employees at its corporate and investment bank, cuts expected to include a number of energy traders.

SocGen said the decision was in line with efforts "plan to adapt its portfolio of activities internationally that are adversely affected by regulation or do not meet competitive positioning, synergies potential or profitability criteria".

Most of the SocGen employees have been or will be let go in the next few weeks, sources said, save a core group who will remain over the next couple of months to wind down the business.

“European banks that sought to establish a beachhead in the United States have faced punishing headwinds in the last six months as their cost of funds has risen to where it is difficult if not impossible to compete with U.S. banks," said George Stein of headhunter Commodity Talent in New York.

END OF SEMPRA ERA

While the big French banks were not particularly large proprietary traders in global commodity markets, they are major providers or trade finance, a business that is also suffering because of the crisis. [ID:nL5E7MN3HM]

The bank entered the business at the beginning of this year when it bought the trading technology, computers and a staff of about 140 from RBS Sempra, a joint venture between Royal Bank of Scotland RBSRBU.UL and Sempra Energy (SRE.N), which was forced to break up in 2009 after RBS was told to pare down its businesses after it took government bailout money.

The integration was not entirely smooth.

Adrian Lismore, who was co-head of the bank's energy trading operation in 2010, sued the bank in September for failing to honor an oral agreement to put him in charge of the newly purchased unit after he helped negotiate the deal.

The lawsuit states that Lismore, who worked for SocGen since 2004, helped build the commodity derivatives business from $10-$15 million to a $150 million a year.

A SocGen spokesman was not immediately for comment on the lawsuit.

SocGen never said what it paid to buy the RBS Sempra operation, but the Lismore lawsuit says that the bank “had made commitments for $30 million in bonus guarantees…to induce the employees to accept offers of employment with SG Energy.”

JP Morgan, which bought the oil and non-U.S. energy trading business a year ago, also went through a rough integration period but has begun to have better success this year. Almost all the senior ex-Sempra personnel have now left the bank.

Sempra's history in the market goes back to the 1990s, when David Messer began building a global commodities trading operation out of the Southern California utility firm.

Messer quit the firm in 2009, taking some of the trading team from the joint venture, and started Freepoint Commodities, a commodity trading firm in Greenwich, Connecticut, this year.

On Tuesday, U.S. ratings agency Standard & Poor's threatened to cut the credit rating of the European Financial Stability Facility -- the union's rescue fund.

On Thursday, the European Banking Authority told Societe Generale it needs an additional 2.1 billion euros to withstand the debt crisis and shakiness in financial markets. [ID:nL5E7N843J]

(Reporting By Jeanine Prezioso; Additional reporting by Joshua Schneyer; Editing by David Gregorio)

