* Teachers' fund to sell MLSE stake for C$1.32 bln

* Teachers' to sell stake to Rogers and BCE

* Tanenbaum boosts his stake in MLSE to 25 pct

* Deal likely to be announced later on Friday

TORONTO, Dec 9 Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan will sell its 79.5 percent stake in the Toronto sports empire that owns the NHL's Maple Leafs to two of Canada's biggest telecommunications groups for C$1.32 billion ($1.30 billion).

Rogers Communications and BCE, parent of Bell Canada, will evenly divide a 75 percent stake in Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment (MLSE), the companies announced on Friday.

As part of the deal, Larry Tanenbaum and his firm Kilmer Sports Inc, which already owns the remaining 20.5 percent, will raise their MLSE stake to 25 percent.

MLSE owns the National Hockey League's Toronto Maple Leafs, one of the most lucrative sports franchises in North America. Its other properties are the National Basketball Association's Raptors and the Air Canada Centre, the downtown arena in which the two teams play. It also has other sporting franchises, and related broadcasting assets and property. [ID:nN14180886]

Rogers, Canada's biggest wireless company and owner of the Toronto Blue Jays baseball club, wanted a piece of MSLE to enhance the premium content offered through its Sportsnet media stable. By the same token, BCE's participation reflects a desire to lock up more sports programming for its TSN cable network.

Tanenbaum, who had the right of first refusal on any offer, will remain chair of MLSE, as well as a governor of the NHL, the NBA and Major League Soccer.

The transactions are expected to close in mid-2012 following required regulatory and league approvals.

In September, Teachers, one of Canada's largest pension fund managers, acquired TD Capital's (TD.TO) minority stake in MLSE for an undisclosed amount, boosting its interest to 80 percent. Many speculated that the move was aimed at ultimately improving its chances of completing a sale of its entire holding.

The franchise had reportedly caught the interest of strategic and private equity players, drawn to the big revenues generated by the Maple Leafs, and to a lesser extent by the Raptors, even though both teams have failed to reach the playoffs in recent years.

($1 = 1.0166 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting By Euan Rocha and Frank McGurty)

