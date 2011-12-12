(Repeats Dec. 9 story for wider readership)
* Investors flock to industrials, bet on economic recovery
* Industrial fund inflows up as returns fall to 3-year lows
* Industrial funds enjoying decade-long boom
By Lynn Adler
Dec 9 Investors, steadily pumping cash into
industrial funds despite returns at three-year lows, are
increasingly betting that manufacturing and transportation
companies will be clear-cut winners in an economic recovery.
About $2.5 billion in net new money flooded into industrial
funds during the first 10 months of this year, representing
nearly 15 percent growth in total net assets. That happened even
though these funds lost 7.74 percent of their value through
November, according to data provided by Lipper, a Thomson
Reuters unit that tracks mutual fund data.
The growth compares to the $1.8 billion of inflows in all of
2010, when returns on industrial funds were growing at a steady
clip. This year's increase in net new money is equal to nine
times the inflows recorded in 2006.
The flight to industrial funds highlights demand from
investors looking for a diverse exposure to companies producing
everything from agricultural machinery to auto parts, and to the
companies that ship those products.
Investors are stocking up on names like 3M Co (MMM.N),
Danaher Corp (DHR.N) and FedEx Corp (FDX.N) in hopes of an
uptick in the near term.
However, the sector has battled a stagnant economy, steep
fuel costs and concerns about defense spending cutbacks. Raw
material costs and economic uncertainty in Europe also cloud the
outlook.
Tom Roseen, senior analyst at Lipper, said economic malaise
is not deterring investors.
"Investors have been flocking to the industrials over the
last several years," he said. "Even though they've had poor
performance this year, if people believe that in fact we could
have some legs on a recovery in the economy, (then) people
believe this is a fair place to be."
VOLATILE, BUT GROWING
Investors in the industrial sector have had to endure a good
deal of volatility in recent years, according to Lipper. Total
returns in the funds group tumbled 37.3 percent in 2008, then
rose 27.4 percent and 25.1 percent in 2009 and 2010,
respectively, before edging off those gains in 2011.
Lipper compiled the data ahead of the 2011 Reuters
Manufacturing and Transportation Summit in New York. Reuters
reporters will interview top experts and executives in the
industry, including from Caterpillar Inc (CAT.N), Boeing Co
(BA.N) and United Parcel Service (UPS.N), starting Dec. 12.
[ID:nN1E7B70BA]
Despite recent volatility in returns, the industrial funds
group's total net assets have boomed over the past decade.
As of October, the value of stocks and net new money held by
the funds rose to $14.8 billion, compared with $12.9 billion in
2010. A decade ago, net assets in industrial funds totaled just
$728 million.
Inflows were positive in each of the past 10 years, which
Roseen called "amazing" in the face of recession and global
economic and financial market turmoil.
"While we've been watching other classifications ebb and
tide, we've actually seen fairly strong flows into this group,"
he said. However, he warned that industrial funds heavily
weighted with companies exposed to high fuel costs and defense
spending cuts could continue to be volatile.
KEY PERFORMERS
General Electric Co (GE.N), United Technologies (UTX.N) and
Boeing are among the most widely held shares of the
top-performing industrial funds this year, according to Lipper.
Among the biggest positions held by lower-performing funds
were airlines, including Delta Air Lines (DAL.N) and United
Continental Holdings Inc (UAL.N), as well as Siemens AG
(SIEGn.DE) and Johnson Controls Inc (JCI.N).
Of the 42 industrial funds, the top five performers this
year through November were Famco MLP & Energy Infrastructure
Fund, Fidelity Select Defense & Aerospace Portfolio, UBS E-TRACS
Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index Fund, iShares Dow Jones U.S.
Aerospace & Defense Index Fund, and Industrial Select Sector
SPDR Fund.
Returns in this group range from 10.62 percent for the No. 1
performer to negative 1.5 percent for No. 5.
At the bottom are PowerShares Cleantech Portfolio, SPDR S&P
International Industrial Sector ETF, First Trust ISE Global
Engineering and Construction Index Fund, iShares MSCI ACWI Index
Fund and, in last place, Guggenheim Airline ETF.
Those lagging funds lost anywhere from 15 percent to 33.6
percent in the first 11 months of this year.
There were five other funds too new to have track records
for this period, including IQ Global Agribusiness Small Cap ETF,
SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF, and SPDR S&P Transportation
ETF.
Reporting by Lynn Adler in New York; Editing by John Stoll and
John Wallace
John Wallace)
