Dec 12 Intel Corp (INTC.O) warned on Monday that its fourth-quarter results would miss the company's previous forecast due to hard disk drive supply shortages.

The world's largest chipmaker said quarterly revenue is now seen at $13.7 billion, plus or minus $300 million, versus $14.65 billion expected by analysts, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Intel said non-GAAP gross margin is expected to be around 65.5 percent in the quarter.

(Reporting by Nicola Leske; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)

