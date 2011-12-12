Dec 12 * Expects to finish audit report by February

Dec 12 Diamond Foods Inc DMND.O said on Monday it will file its quarterly report with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission late as its audit committee probes into an accounting issue for payments to walnut growers.

Its shares plunged 23 percent to $31.20.

The company, which sells Emerald nuts, Pop Secret popcorn and other snacks, said it expects the committee to finish the investigation by February.

The probe centers on a certain "momentum payment" made to growers on Sept. 2, just days after Diamond's final payment for the 2010 crop [ID:nN1E7B80CK] .

The probe caused Diamond to delay the closing of its acquisition of the Pringles potato chip business from Procter & Gamble Co (PG.N) until 2012.

Diamond expects to be informed by Nasdaq that Diamond is delinquent in meeting the requirement to file its quarterly report in a timely manner, the company said, adding that it will submit a plan to regain compliance and the stock will continue to be listed on Nasdaq during the process.

Diamond also said it reached an agreement with its lenders to not have to pay a higher interest rate on its debt as long as it shows it is in compliance by March 1.

Diamond's shares were down 21 percent at $32.07 in early Nasdaq trading. The stock soared nearly 53 percent on Friday after a KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst said the company would likely come out of its accounting probe quickly and without evidence of wrongdoing.

Diamond said the payment was "designed to reflect the projected market environment prior to the delivery of the 2011 crop" in documents it sent to growers over the summer.

Yet critics, including one analyst whose firm specializes in short-sale recommendations, believe the payment was meant to make up for underpaying growers earlier in the year. They say delaying payments to growers would have lowered Diamond's costs in fiscal 2011, which ended on July 31, making its earnings look better at a time when it was negotiating the Pringles deal.

Three growers in California, who declined to be identified by name, told Reuters that a Diamond executive told them the payment was connected to the 2010 crop.

According to "Grower Guidelines," which the company sent growers in the summer, it expected to make its first delivery payments for the 2011 crop in October. It then plans a progress payment in February and final payment in August.

The walnuts are harvested in the autumn.

