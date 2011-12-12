TORONTO Dec 12 BCE Inc, Canada's largest telecom company and owner of its biggest private broadcaster, must provide its sports content, including the Super Bowl telecast, to rivals for distribution over mobile devices, a regulator said on Monday.

The CRTC gave BCE's Bell Mobility 30 days to explain how it will assure reasonable access to National Hockey League and National Football League games to which it owns the rights.

"Canadians shouldn't be forced to subscribe to a wireless service from a specific company to access their favourite content," the head of the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC), Konrad von Finckenstein, said in a statement.

The ruling is a victory for one of BCE's biggest competitor, Telus Corp, which has avoided a rush among telecoms to own content for access over its mobile network.

(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Frank McGurty)

