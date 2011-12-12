* Underscores Colombia's economic rise in region

By Guillermo Parra-Bernal

SAO PAULO, Dec 12 Itau Unibanco Holding (ITUB.N)(ITUB4.SA) could start investment banking operations in Colombia by the middle of next year as Brazil's most profitable bank taps a growing market for deal advisory in Latin America's fourth-largest economy, a senior executive said on Monday.

Veteran Argentine-born banker Ramiro Gonzalez Prandi will head the unit, Alberto Fernandes, vice president for wholesale banking at Itau BBA, said in an interview. Gonzalez Prandi, currently Itau BBA's chief in Chile, will oversee a group of 37 bankers and $200 million in capital at the Colombia unit.

Itau BBA is working to have its structure ready by around mid-2012, Fernandes said. By then, he expects Colombia's central bank to grant Itau BBA full permission to operate.

Itau BBA will face competition from local giants Bancolombia BIC.CN and Grupo Aval GAA.CN , whose investment banks often land the bigger chunk of the most lucrative bond and stock offerings and merger advisory. Global giants including JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) also have offices in the Andean nation.

"We want to be seen as a local bank of Brazilian capital," Fernandes said. "Colombia is important to us because of the size of its market and the speed at which the financial markets there are developing."

In Brazil, Itau BBA is among the three biggest advisers in mergers and acquisitions and is one of the five largest underwriters of bond and stock offerings, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The decision to open an investment bank before venturing into retail banking comes after a series of unsuccessful efforts to buy Colombian lenders with relevant size, Fernandes said. Parent company Itau Unibanco has refrained from big acquisitions in Colombia mostly because banks in the country are overpriced.

Executives at the bank flirted with the idea of setting up an investment bank for about 18 months, Fernandes said. Brazil's central bank approved Itau BBA's expansion in Colombia last month.

Rivals such as state-controlled Banco do Brasil (BBAS3.SA) , the nation's biggest bank by assets, are also on the lookout for banking assets in Colombia. The country is South America's second-most populous and, like Brazil, has a diversified economy dependent on oil, coal, agricultural commodities and manufacturing.

Colombia is attracting record mining and energy investment after years of disciplined economic management and a successful crackdown on leftist rebels. President Juan Manuel Santos and his predecessor, Alvaro Uribe, focused on improving security to lure investment, generate jobs and boost growth.

The $300 billion economy could expand by 6 percent in the fourth quarter of this year, more than previously expected, Finance Minister Juan Carlos Echeverry told Reuters last week. [ID:nL1E7N91Q2]

The unit will offer corporate lending services, M&A and corporate restructuring advisory, as well as treasury and bond and stock underwriting services, Fernandes said. Itau BBA has operations in Chile and Argentina and a representative office in Peru.

Shares of Itau Unibanco fell 1.8 percent to 33.59 reais on Monday in Sao Paulo trading. U.S.-traded shares of the bank dropped 4.8 percent to $18.18 in New York.

(Reporting By Guillermo Parra-Bernal, editing by Dave Zimmerman and John Wallace)

