*Caterpillar says plant likely slated for eastern U.S.

*New location will be announced in first quarter

*Previously said plant to be somewhere in N. America

NEW YORK, Dec 12 Caterpillar Inc (CAT.N) Group President Stu Levenick said the company has decided to open its new excavator and tractor manufacturing plant in the United States and will announce the location early next year.

Last month, the company announced a plan to move production of mini hydraulic excavator and track-type tractor s from Japan to somewhere in North America. It said the new facility would create 1,000 jobs and that its location would be known by the end of the year.

On Monday at Reuters' 2012 Manufacturing & Transportation Summit in New York, Levenick said the location will be announced by the end of the first quarter, and will likely be in the eastern United States .

While the exact location is "still an open question, Levenick said, "I think the potential would be we'll put it closer to the market center in the United States and that tends to be in the eastern half of the U.S. for those type products."

Caterpillar plans to begin production at the new facility in 2012, and will eventually export some of the tractors.

