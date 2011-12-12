* Merger case scheduled to be voted at Cade Wed.
* Merged airlines would make one of largest carriers
(Adds details, background)
By Leonardo Goy Villar
SAO PAULO, Dec 12 The merger between
Chilean airline LAN LAN.SN and Brazilian counterpart TAM
TAMM4.SA is likely to win approval with restrictions from
Brazil's antitrust agency Cade, a high level official in the
regulator said on Monday.
Cade is due to vote on Wednesday on the merger of the two
Latin American carriers, which would create one of the world's
biggest airlines if combined.
"The tendency is for approval with some conditions," the
Cade official said under anonymity.
He added that although the case is due to come before the
full vote of the regulator this week, it was still possible that
the process could be delayed by officials requesting additional
time to consider the case.
In August, two other deliberative bodies, the Seae and SDE
that consider merger and acquisition cases such as this,
recommended that Cade approve the merger without restrictions.
Cade is not required to follow these recommendations but tends
to do so in most cases.
In August of 2010, the two airlines announced that they
would combine to make the largest carrier in Latin America,
which would be called Latam.
The deal was already approved by the antitrust tribunal in
Chile with some restrictions.
Executives of LAN and TAM said they expected the merger to
be concluded by the first quarter of 2012.
(Writing by Reese Ewing; editing by Carol Bishopric)
