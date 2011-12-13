SAO PAULO Dec 13 Brazil's Embraer (EMBR3.SA), the world's third-largest commercial planemaker, plans to spend in 2012 "a little more" than the $450 million that it earmarked for capital expenditures this year, Chief Executive Officer Frederico Curado said on Tuesday.

Curado, speaking at a company event with reporters in Sao Paulo, also said that the company has yet to receive any final indication from the U.S. Air Force about a potential sale of Super Tucano defense aircraft.

(Reporting by Brad Haynes; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Derek Caney)

