* CEO sees company meeting estimates for 2011

* Expects investment this year at $450 million

* Sees 2012 investment "a little more" than 2011

SAO PAULO, Dec 13 Brazilian planemaker Embraer's (EMBR3.SA) capital spending in 2012 will be "a little more" than the $450 million earmarked for this year, even as the outlook for the industry deteriorates, Chief Executive Officer Frederico Curado said on Tuesday.

Embraer, the world's third-largest commercial planemaker, will hire up to 200 engineers next year and spend in research and development, Curado said at a year-end company event in Sao Paulo. He declined to say which areas could be a target for more investment.

Despite a recent wave of order delays and cancellations across the industry, Embraer will likely meet revenue estimates for this year of $5.6 billion to $5.7 billion, he added. Other operating and financial targets, known among investors as guidance, will also be met, he said.

"Despite a tough outlook for the international economy, we're not going to just maintain investment but also intensify it in some areas," Curado said.

Embraer's resilience has surprised investors at a time when a slowing global economy is beginning to weigh on air travel. Canadian arch-rival Bombardier Inc (BBDb.TO) recently announced cuts to both its CRJ regional plane production and its Q400 turboprop output as order books thin and Embraer keeps winning customers.

Embraer in November lowered its 2011 delivery guidance for its bigger executive jets to 16 from a prior estimate of 18, while its smaller jet delivery outlook was cut to 75-80 from 100.

Shares of the company rose 1.5 percent to 11.21 reais in Sao Paulo, while U.S.-traded shares gained 0.7 percent to $24.41 in New York. The Brazil-traded stock has fallen 3.5 percent this year, compared with a drop of about 15 percent in the nation's benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP.

The company is unlikely to acquire defense-sector equipment makers next year, Curado said. The company made a few purchases in that sector this year, seeking to beef up capabilities in an area that promises to provide a stable revenue stream before the end of the decade.

Curado said the company has yet to receive any final indication from the U.S. Air Force about a potential purchase of Super Tucano defense aircraft.

