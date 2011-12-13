CHICAGO - (For other news from Reuters Global
Dec 13 Boeing Co (BA.N) vowed to turn the tables
on EADS' EAD.PA Airbus by pledging to follow up a landmark
Southwest Airlines Co (LUV.N) order with well over 1,000 jet
sales next year, while exploiting its rival's "disarray" over
the next "mini-jumbo."
Buoyed by a $19 billion firm order for 150 revamped 737 MAX
and other jets from the world's largest low-cost carrier, the
head of Boeing's commercial division sketched out plans to make
2012 Boeing's year, just as Airbus made headlines in 2011.
European planemaker Airbus looks set to win the annual order
race by a wide margin for 2011 after agreeing to refresh its
150-seat passenger jet as the A320neo, with fuel-saving engines.
Boeing has been clawing back share after deciding to revamp
its competing 737, but until now it has not had firm signatures
on its orders while it has scrambled to finalize the design.
"We will have 1,300 to 1,400 firm orders by this time next
year, certainly," Boeing Commercial Airplanes Chief Executive
Jim Albaugh told the Reuters Manufacturing and Transportation
Summit on Tuesday.
The figures imply that the scales will tip sharply back in
Boeing's favor in 2012, barring a fresh surge in demand to the
benefit of both manufacturers; but Albaugh said the giant
aviation companies would roughly share the largest market
segment over time.
"I have full expectation that we will split the market on
the MAX and the neo," he said.
He also put his European arch-rivals on notice that Boeing
would aim to keep up record sales momentum for its 365-seat,
long-range 777 mini-jumbo aircraft to exploit a gap left by what
he sees as uncertainty over the direction of the future Airbus
A350.
Questions over the performance of the larger A350 variants
will see "sustained market for the 777," Albaugh said.
Albaugh said Boeing would keep aircraft available for AMR
Corp's AMR.N American Airlines, whose decision to defect to
Airbus for part of a record order in the summer helped Boeing
make up its mind to upgrade the 737 rather than wait for a newer
design.
AMR filed for bankruptcy last month, raising questions over
how quickly it would be able to confirm its order for 737 MAX
passenger jets while in Chapter 11.
