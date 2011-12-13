NEW YORK Dec 13 Caterpillar Inc (CAT.N) said on Tuesday that it remains in talks with interested parties over a potential sale of its third-party logistics business but several factors including the global economic environment have caused delays in reaching a deal.

Caterpillar said the company will not have a decision on the strategic review of its logistics business before the end of the year. It is hopeful that a decision can be reached in the first quarter of 2012 given the current market and business trends, Caterpillar said in a statement to Reuters.

In March, Caterpillar said it would examine a range of options for its third-party logistics business including a potential sale, and hired Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Robert W. Baird & Co to advise on the process.

Private equity firms TPG Capital, Centerbridge Partners and BC Partners have been final suitors for the Caterpillar logistics business, people familiar with the matter have told Reuters previously.

(Reporting by John Stoll, Soyoung Kim and Greg Roumeliotis, editing by Matthew Lewis)

((soyoung.kim@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 646 223 6033)) Keywords: CATERPILLAR/UNIT

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.