* Closings on hold to let Congress work on postal reform

* Facility closures previously expected to start in February

* USPS needs more flexibility for new revenues - Sanders

By Emily Stephenson

WASHINGTON, Dec 13 The U.S. Postal Service has agreed to a five-month moratorium on closures of post offices and processing facilities while lawmakers hammer out legislation to overhaul the cash-strapped mail carrier, a group of U.S. senators said on Tuesday.

The Postal Service was studying about 3,700 money-losing post offices for possible closure starting in February 2012, and considering closing hundreds of processing centers in April. [ID:nN1E7A10IE][ID:nN1E7B41I7]

The senators said USPS officials agreed to push back the closures to give lawmakers time to pass legislation that would help get the Postal Service back on track before the end of fiscal year 2012, when the mail carrier has said it could shut down.

The Postal Service, which does not receive taxpayer money to fund its services, lost more than $5 billion in fiscal 2011 and says it needs to shed about $20 billion in annual costs by 2015.

The Postal Service has argued that facility closures will help it adjust to falling mail volumes as consumers turn to the Internet to communicate and pay bills.

"The House and the Senate have until May 15 to reach an agreement for postal reform which will bring the Postal Service to a financial status where they can continue and expand operations," said Senator Dick Durbin of Illinois.

Several members of the group had been critical of Postal Service plans to close facilities, particularly in rural areas.

A House of Representatives committee and a Senate committee each have passed postal overhaul bills, but neither is expected to be voted on by either the full House or the Senate this year.

The two proposals differ on key issues such as when the agency should be allowed to end Saturday mail delivery and how to offer relief from a multibillion-dollar annual payment to prefund retiree health benefits, which the agency says it cannot afford. [ID: nN1E7A10EK]

Senator Bernie Sanders said the legislation could give the Postal Service more flexibility to offer new services, such as issuing hunting and fishing licenses at rural post offices and delivering wine and beer.

Republican representatives Darrell Issa and Dennis Ross, whose postal legislation passed a House committee in October, criticized the decision to postpone closures.[ID:nN1E79C1FJ]

"This delay hastens the crisis that is bringing USPS to the brink of collapse and raises serious questions about whether current postal leadership is up to the job," they said in a statement.

The Postal Service said it will continue analyzing post offices and processing facilities for possible closure while it waits for Congress to act.

"I hope they’ll do a really top-to-bottom review of their whole operation and look at ... how they can make the post office viable,” Iowa Governor Terry Branstad told Reuters. The Postal Service is considering closing more than 200 Iowa post offices.

In separate letter to its watchdog, postal officials agreed to conduct economic analyses of planned post office closures in response to criticism that post offices were selected without sufficient assessments of the financial impact of closure.

The Postal Service will produce an economic model for evaluating post office closures by February 2012, postal management said in a letter to the agency’s inspector general.

The model will consider geographic and demographic breakdowns of sales, among other factors previously not analyzed by the Postal Service in pulling together its list of post office closures, the letter said.

