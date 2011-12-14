LIMA Dec 13 The governor of Peru's Cajamarca region, who has led protests against Newmont's $4.8 billion Conga gold mine, called for the central government to return to dialogue and end a state of emergency on Tuesday.

President Ollanta Humala unexpectedly replaced the majority of his cabinet on Sunday after giving police extraordinary powers to end rallies in Cajamarca and blocking financial assets of local political leaders.

Governor Gregorio Santos said rallies that had blocked roads and closed hospitals and schools in the region to protest Newmont's (NEM.N) proposal to replace alpine lakes with artificial reservoirs had ended.

He stopped short of saying the region would support the mine, which would be largest investment in Peru's long mining history.

"We are inviting them to lift the state of emergency, unblock the accounts of the regional government and show up here on Monday Dec. 19 to start the dialogue," Santos said on local television.

Humala, a former leftist radical, had been struggling to pacify rural towns who supported him in a June election, by aiming for better social and environmental standards without losing investment he needs to fund promised social programs.

The emergency measures he implemented last week were the first sign he was willing to take a tough stand against protesters. New Prime Minister Oscar Valdes, previously interior minister and a former army officer, was thought to have designed them.

(Reporting By Teresa Cespedes and Caroline Stauffer)

