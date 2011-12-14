* Bill would clarify chairman's responsibilities

* Commission to appear at House hearing on Wednesday

(Adds comment from Jaczko)

By Roberta Rampton

WASHINGTON, Dec 14 A Democratic commissioner accused the head of the U.S. nuclear regulator of mistreating staff, including verbally abusing female workers, in an explosive start to a congressional hearing on allegations of toxic relations within the agency.

In testimony to the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee on Wednesday, William Magwood said Gregory Jaczko has humiliated senior female staff at the Nuclear Regulatory Commission in meetings.

"Senior female staff at an agency like NRC are smart, tough woman who have succeeded in a male-dominated environment," said Magwood, sitting directly beside Jaczko, who kept his head down during the testimony.

"Enduring this type of abuse and being reduced to tears in front of colleagues and subordinates is a profoundly painful experience for them," Magwood said.

"This is the first time I've heard many of these accusations," Jaczko told lawmakers, noting he was "passionate" about nuclear safety.

Magwood said three women he spoke to did not want their names used publicly - to be "dragged through the mud" - in what has become a bitter political battle.

Magwood is one of four commissioners who have raised concerns about Jaczko. All five of the political appointees - including Kristine Svinicki, William Ostendorff and George Apostolakis - testified at the hearing on Wednesday.

Svinicki told lawmakers the commissioners have all been at the receiving end of Jaczko's hot temper.

Jaczko did not address the conflicts in his testimony but in the past has denied acting unprofessionally.

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

Can they all just get along? [ID:nL1E7ND03X]

Issa's report paints unflattering picture [ID:nL1E7ND7OH]

NEWSMAKER-Jaczko meshes physics, politics [ID:nN06200024]

FACTBOX-Commissioners at the NRC [ID:nN06206336]

FACTBOX-NRC's post-Fukushima reforms [ID:nN1E76C176]

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

ISSA PROBES NRC BAD BLOOD

The controversy coincides with the commission working on a sweeping set of regulatory changes recommended following the March nuclear disaster at Japan's Fukushima Daiichi plant.

The changes could cost millions of dollars for operators of the 104 aging nuclear power plants in the United States.

A 61-page report by the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, led by Republican Darrell Issa, blamed Jaczko for creating a hostile work environment. Democrats on the panel have said Jaczko broke no laws.

The allegations are the focus of the committee's hearing on Wednesday.

By law, the chairman is responsible for the day-to-day operations of the agency, while the commissioners form policy and regulations - a division of roles exhaustively described in a 69-page internal procedures document.

Jaczko and the commissioners disagree on how to interpret those procedures. Lee Terry, a Republican on the House Energy and Commerce Committee, is drafting a bill that would "clarify" the powers of the agency's chairman, a Republican aide said.

Edward Markey, a Democratic lawmaker and long-time nuclear critic, said the Issa report was "replete with overwrought emotional dramatizations."

"The chairman has done nothing more than try to get a Commission that has for far too long served as a lapdog for the nuclear industry to finally stand up and be a real watchdog," said Markey, a former employer of Jaczko.

Markey released a report of his own on Friday that said commissioners were conspiring against Jaczko.

Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, a Democrat, has strongly defended Jaczko, who used to be an aide, and has complained the NRC head is the victim of a "politically motivated witch hunt."

(Editing by Russell Blinch and John O'Callaghan)

((roberta.rampton@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 202 898 8376)(Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: roberta.rampton.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: USA NUCLEAR/

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.